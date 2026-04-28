Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Spurs In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 114-93 loss to the Spurs on April 26, Grant put up 17 points. Grant averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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