Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Spurs In Game 1

In his last action, a 114-110 win over the Suns on April 14, Grant put up 16 points. Grant averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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