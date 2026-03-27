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Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers • #9 F

Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Play Mavericks On March 27

Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, March 27. Grant's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 130-99 win over the Bucks on March 25, Grant put up 18 points. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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