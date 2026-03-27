Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Play Mavericks On March 27

In his most recent game, a 130-99 win over the Bucks on March 25, Grant put up 18 points. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.3 points per game.

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