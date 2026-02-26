FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers • #9 F

Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Face Bulls On Feb. 26

Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 26. Grant's points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Grant totaled 21 points and two steals in his last appearance, a 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves on Feb. 24. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.4 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jerami Grant

