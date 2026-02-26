Jerami Grant And Trail Blazers Face Bulls On Feb. 26

Grant totaled 21 points and two steals in his last appearance, a 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves on Feb. 24. Grant is averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.4 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.