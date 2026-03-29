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Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Face Hornets On March 29

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, March 29. Tatum's points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Tatum posted 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 109-102 win over the Hawks. Tatum is averaging 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.7 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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