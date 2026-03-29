Jayson Tatum And Celtics Face Hornets On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Tatum posted 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 109-102 win over the Hawks. Tatum is averaging 19.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.7 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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