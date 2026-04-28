Jayson Tatum And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 5

In his most recent appearance, a 128-96 win over the 76ers on April 26, Tatum had 30 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists. Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

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