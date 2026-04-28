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Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics F

Jayson Tatum And Celtics Play 76ers In Game 5

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Tatum's points prop was 24.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 128-96 win over the 76ers on April 26, Tatum had 30 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists. Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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