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Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers • #20 SG

Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 5

Jaylon Tyson and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Tyson's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 26, Tyson recorded nine points in a 93-89 loss to the Raptors. Tyson averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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