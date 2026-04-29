Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 5

In his last game on April 26, Tyson recorded nine points in a 93-89 loss to the Raptors. Tyson averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.8 points per contest.

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