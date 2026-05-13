Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Play Pistons In Game 5

Tyson put up in his most recent appearance, a 112-103 win over the Pistons on May 11. Tyson averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

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