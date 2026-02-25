FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaylon Tyson
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers • #20 SG

Jaylon Tyson And Cavaliers Play Bucks On Feb. 25

Jaylon Tyson and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Tyson's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tyson totaled 12 points and eight rebounds in his most recent action, a 109-94 win over the Knicks on Feb. 24. Tyson is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.4 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jaylon Tyson

