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Jaylin Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaylin Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #6 PF

Jaylin Williams And Thunder Face Suns In Game 4

Jaylin Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Williams' points prop was 4.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 121-109 win over the Suns on April 25, Williams totaled eight points and six rebounds. Williams averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.1 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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