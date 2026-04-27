Jaylin Williams And Thunder Face Suns In Game 4

In his last appearance, a 121-109 win over the Suns on April 25, Williams totaled eight points and six rebounds. Williams averaged 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.1 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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