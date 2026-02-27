FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against Nets On Feb. 27

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Feb. 27. Brown's points prop was 27.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 103-84 loss to the Nuggets on Feb. 25, Brown had 23 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Brown is tops on his squad in points per game (29.1), and averages 7.1 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Nets are surrendering 115.0 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaylen Brown

