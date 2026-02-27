Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against Nets On Feb. 27

In his last game, a 103-84 loss to the Nuggets on Feb. 25, Brown had 23 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Brown is tops on his squad in points per game (29.1), and averages 7.1 boards and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Nets are surrendering 115.0 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.