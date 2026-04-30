Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 6
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Brown's points prop was 25.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 113-97 loss to the 76ers on April 28, Brown put up 22 points and five assists. Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The 76ers are conceding 116.1 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.