Jaylen Brown And Celtics Square Off Against 76ers In Game 6

In his most recent action, a 113-97 loss to the 76ers on April 28, Brown put up 22 points and five assists. Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are conceding 116.1 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.