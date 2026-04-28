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Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics • #7 SF

Jaylen Brown And Celtics Take On 76ers In Game 5

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 28. Brown's points prop was 26.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 26, Brown posted 20 points and seven rebounds in a 128-96 win over the 76ers. Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are conceding 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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