Jaylen Brown And Celtics Take On 76ers In Game 5

In his last game on April 26, Brown posted 20 points and seven rebounds in a 128-96 win over the 76ers. Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The 76ers are conceding 116.1 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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