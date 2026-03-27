Jay Huff And Pacers Face Clippers On March 27

Huff had 18 points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 137-130 loss to the Lakers on March 25. Huff is averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the league in points allowed, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

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