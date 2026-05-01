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Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers

Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers • #11 PF

Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 6

Jaxson Hayes and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Hayes' points prop was 5.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 29, Hayes posted in a 99-93 loss to the Rockets. Hayes averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.0 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jaxson Hayes

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