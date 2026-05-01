Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Take On Rockets In Game 6

In his last game on April 29, Hayes posted in a 99-93 loss to the Rockets. Hayes averaged 7.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.0 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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