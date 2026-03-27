Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Square Off Against Nets On March 27

In his last action, a 137-130 win over the Pacers on March 25, Hayes tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Hayes is averaging 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.7 points per game.

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