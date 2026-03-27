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Jaxson Hayes
Los Angeles Lakers

Jaxson Hayes

Los Angeles Lakers • #11 PF

Jaxson Hayes And Lakers Square Off Against Nets On March 27

Jaxson Hayes and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 27. Hayes' points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 137-130 win over the Pacers on March 25, Hayes tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Hayes is averaging 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Nets rank 16th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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