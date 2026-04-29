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Javonte Green
Detroit Pistons

Javonte Green

Detroit Pistons • #31 SG

Javonte Green And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 5

Javonte Green and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Green's points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 27, Green posted five points and two blocks in a 94-88 loss to the Magic. Green averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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