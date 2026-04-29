Javonte Green And Pistons Square Off Against Magic In Game 5

In his last game on April 27, Green posted five points and two blocks in a 94-88 loss to the Magic. Green averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.1 points per game.

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