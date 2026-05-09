Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 3
Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. Allen's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Allen tallied 22 points and seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 107-97 loss to the Pistons on May 7. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.