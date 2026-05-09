Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Square Off Against Pistons In Game 3

Allen tallied 22 points and seven rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 107-97 loss to the Pistons on May 7. Allen averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.6 points per game.

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