Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Heat On March 27

In his last game on March 3, Allen posted eight points in a 113-109 win over the Pistons. Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are surrendering 117.3 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

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