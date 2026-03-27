Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Heat On March 27
Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat on Friday, March 27. Allen's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 3, Allen posted eight points in a 113-109 win over the Pistons. Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.
The Heat are surrendering 117.3 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.