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Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers • #31 C

Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Play Heat On March 27

Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat on Friday, March 27. Allen's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 3, Allen posted eight points in a 113-109 win over the Pistons. Allen is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are surrendering 117.3 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarrett Allen

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