FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jarrett Allen
Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen

Cleveland Cavaliers • #31 C

Jarrett Allen And Cavaliers Face Bucks On Feb. 25

Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Allen's points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 24, Allen put up 19 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 109-94 win over the Knicks. Allen paces his squad in rebounding (8.6 per game), and averages 14.9 points and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Bucks are giving up 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarrett Allen

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News