Jared McCain And Thunder Take On Bulls On March 27

In his last game on March 25, McCain posted six points in a 119-109 loss to the Celtics. McCain is averaging 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are giving up 120.8 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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