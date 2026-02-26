Jarace Walker And Pacers Square Off Against Hornets On Feb. 26

Walker had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his most recent action, a 135-114 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 24. Walker is averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 113.4 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

