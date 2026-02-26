FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

Indiana Pacers • #5 PF

Jarace Walker And Pacers Square Off Against Hornets On Feb. 26

Jarace Walker and the Indiana Pacers play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, Feb. 26. Walker's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Walker had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists in his most recent action, a 135-114 loss to the 76ers on Feb. 24. Walker is averaging 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 113.4 points per game against the Hornets, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarace Walker

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News