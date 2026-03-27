FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jarace Walker
Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

Indiana Pacers • #5 PF

Jarace Walker And Pacers Play Clippers On March 27

Jarace Walker and the Indiana Pacers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, March 27. Walker's points prop was 13.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Walker had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last action, a 137-130 loss to the Lakers on March 25. Walker is averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are allowing 112.5 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jarace Walker

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News