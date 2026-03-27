Jarace Walker And Pacers Play Clippers On March 27

Walker had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last action, a 137-130 loss to the Lakers on March 25. Walker is averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are allowing 112.5 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

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