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James Harden
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 6

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Toronto Raptors Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Harden's points prop was 21.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Harden tallied 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 125-120 win over the Raptors on April 29. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are conceding 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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