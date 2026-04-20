James Harden And Cavaliers Face Raptors In Game 2

Harden totaled 22 points, 10 assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 126-113 win over the Raptors on April 18. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per game.

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