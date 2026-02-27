FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Cleveland Cavaliers • #1 GF

James Harden And Cavaliers Face Pistons On Feb. 27

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, Feb. 27. Harden's points prop was 21.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 24, Harden recorded 20 points and four assists in a 109-94 win over the Knicks. Harden is tops on his team in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 24.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

