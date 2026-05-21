James Harden And Cavaliers Square Off Against Knicks In Game 2

In his most recent appearance, a 115-104 loss to the Knicks on May 19, Harden tallied 15 points. Harden averaged 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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