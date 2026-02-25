FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

James Harden And Cavaliers Play Bucks On Feb. 25

James Harden and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Harden's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Harden posted 20 points and four assists in a 109-94 win over the Knicks. Harden is tops on his team in assists with 8.1 per game, and averages 24.5 points and 4.8 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Bucks rank 16th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

