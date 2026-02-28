FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors

Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors • #23 PG

Jamal Shead And Raptors Play Wizards On Feb. 28

Jamal Shead and the Toronto Raptors play the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Feb. 28. Shead's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 25, Shead put up 12 points in a 110-107 loss to the Spurs. Shead is averaging 7.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are allowing 122.8 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jamal Shead

