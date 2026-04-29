Jamal Shead And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 5

In his last appearance, a 93-89 win over the Cavaliers on April 26, Shead totaled two points and four assists. Shead averaged 6.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

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