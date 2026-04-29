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Jamal Shead
Toronto Raptors

Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors • #23 PG

Jamal Shead And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 5

Jamal Shead and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Shead's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 93-89 win over the Cavaliers on April 26, Shead totaled two points and four assists. Shead averaged 6.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.4 points per contest against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Shead

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