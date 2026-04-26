Jamal Shead And Raptors Play Cavaliers In Game 4
Jamal Shead and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Shead's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
In his last game on April 23, Shead put up two points, five assists and five steals in a 126-104 win over the Cavaliers. Shead averaged 6.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers rank 15th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.