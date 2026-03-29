Jamal Murray And Nuggets Play Warriors On March 29

In his most recent game, a 135-129 win over the Jazz on March 27, Murray tallied 31 points, six rebounds and 14 assists. Murray is averaging 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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