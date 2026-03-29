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Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Play Warriors On March 29

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 29. Murray's points prop was 23.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 135-129 win over the Jazz on March 27, Murray tallied 31 points, six rebounds and 14 assists. Murray is averaging 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are allowing 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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