Jamal Murray And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 6
Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 30. Murray's points prop was 26.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 125-113 win over the Timberwolves on April 27, Murray tallied 24 points, seven assists and four steals. Murray averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.