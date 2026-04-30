Jamal Murray And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 6

In his last game, a 125-113 win over the Timberwolves on April 27, Murray tallied 24 points, seven assists and four steals. Murray averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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