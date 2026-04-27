Jamal Murray And Nuggets Take On Timberwolves In Game 5
Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Murray's points prop was 26.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent action, a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 25, Murray tallied 30 points and five assists. Murray averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.