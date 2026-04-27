Jamal Murray And Nuggets Take On Timberwolves In Game 5

In his most recent action, a 112-96 loss to the Timberwolves on April 25, Murray tallied 30 points and five assists. Murray averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 114.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

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