Jamal Murray And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 3

Last time out on April 20, Murray recorded 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves. Murray averaged 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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