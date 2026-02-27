FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Take On Thunder On Feb. 27

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Feb. 27. Murray's points prop was 22.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 25, Murray recorded two points in a 103-84 win over the Celtics. Murray is averaging 25.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are allowing 108.0 points per contest, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Murray

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News