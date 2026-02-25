FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets • #27 SG

Jamal Murray And Nuggets Face Celtics On Feb. 25

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Murray's points prop was 23.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Murray put up 21 points in his most recent action, a 128-117 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 22. Murray is averaging 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.6 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Murray

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News