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Jamal Cain
Orlando Magic

Jamal Cain

Orlando Magic • #8 SF

Jamal Cain And Magic Take On Raptors On March 29

Jamal Cain and the Orlando Magic play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 29. Cain's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Cain had 11 points in his last appearance, a 121-117 win over the Kings on March 26. Cain is averaging 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.3 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jamal Cain

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