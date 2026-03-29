Jamal Cain And Magic Take On Raptors On March 29

Cain had 11 points in his last appearance, a 121-117 win over the Kings on March 26. Cain is averaging 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.3 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the NBA in points allowed.

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