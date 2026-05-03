Jamal Cain And Magic Square Off Against Pistons In Game 7

Last time out on May 1, Cain put up three points in a 93-79 loss to the Pistons. Cain averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

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