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Jamal Cain
Orlando Magic

Jamal Cain

Orlando Magic • #8 SF

Jamal Cain And Magic Face Pistons In Game 6

Jamal Cain and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Friday, May 1. Cain's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 29, Cain posted five points in a 116-109 loss to the Pistons. Cain averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 109.6 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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