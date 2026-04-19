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Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #8 SG

Jalen Williams And Thunder Take On Suns In Game 1

Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Williams' points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8, Williams had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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