Jalen Williams And Thunder Take On Suns In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 128-110 win over the Clippers on April 8, Williams had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.1 points per game.

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