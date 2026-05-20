Jalen Williams And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 2
Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, May 20. Williams' points prop was 17.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 122-115 loss to the Spurs on May 18, Williams tallied 26 points and seven rebounds. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.