Jalen Williams And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 2

In his last game, a 122-115 loss to the Spurs on May 18, Williams tallied 26 points and seven rebounds. Williams averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

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