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Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder • #8 SG

Jalen Williams And Thunder Take On Knicks On March 29

Jalen Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 29. Williams' points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 131-113 win over the Bulls on March 27, Williams totaled 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Williams is averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.5 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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