Jalen Williams And Thunder Take On Knicks On March 29

In his most recent action, a 131-113 win over the Bulls on March 27, Williams totaled 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Williams is averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.5 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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