Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against Raptors On March 29
Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 29. Suggs' points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 26, Suggs posted eight points and four assists in a 121-117 win over the Kings. Suggs is averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
The Raptors are allowing 112.3 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.