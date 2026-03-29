Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against Raptors On March 29

In his last game on March 26, Suggs posted eight points and four assists in a 121-117 win over the Kings. Suggs is averaging 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are allowing 112.3 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.