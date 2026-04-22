Jalen Suggs And Magic Face Pistons In Game 2

Suggs had 16 points, four assists and three steals in his last appearance, a 112-101 win over the Pistons on April 19. Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

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