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Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Face Pistons In Game 2

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. Suggs' points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suggs had 16 points, four assists and three steals in his last appearance, a 112-101 win over the Pistons on April 19. Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons rank third in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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