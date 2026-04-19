Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against Pistons In Game 1

In his last appearance, a 121-90 win over the Hornets on April 17, Suggs put up 12 points and six assists. Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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