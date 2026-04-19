Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against Pistons In Game 1
Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Detroit Pistons Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Suggs' points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 121-90 win over the Hornets on April 17, Suggs put up 12 points and six assists. Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Pistons are surrendering 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.