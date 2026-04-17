FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs

Orlando Magic • #4 PG

Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against Hornets In Play-In Game

Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic play the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Suggs' points prop was 13.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 109-97 loss to the 76ers on April 15, Suggs totaled four points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hornets rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Suggs

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Orlando MagicRecent Orlando Magic Player News

View All Orlando Magic Player News