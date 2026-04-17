Jalen Suggs And Magic Square Off Against Hornets In Play-In Game

In his last action, a 109-97 loss to the 76ers on April 15, Suggs totaled four points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Suggs averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Hornets rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.2 points per contest.

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