Jalen Johnson And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 2

In his last appearance, a 113-102 loss to the Knicks on April 18, Johnson tallied 23 points and seven rebounds. Johnson averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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