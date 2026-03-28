Jalen Johnson And Hawks Face Kings On March 28

In his most recent action, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27, Johnson had 29 points, six rebounds and six assists. Johnson is tops on his team in points (22.9 per game), boards (10.3) and assists (8.1). At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Kings are allowing 121.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

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