FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Face Kings On March 28

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 28. Johnson's points prop was 22.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 109-102 loss to the Celtics on March 27, Johnson had 29 points, six rebounds and six assists. Johnson is tops on his team in points (22.9 per game), boards (10.3) and assists (8.1). At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Kings are allowing 121.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Johnson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News