Jalen Johnson And Hawks Square Off Against Celtics On March 30

In his most recent action, a 123-113 win over the Kings on March 28, Johnson totaled 26 points and 10 assists. Johnson leads his squad in points (22.9 per game), boards (10.2) and assists (8.1). At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 106.8 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

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