FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson

Atlanta Hawks • #1 SF

Jalen Johnson And Hawks Square Off Against Celtics On March 30

Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks play the Boston Celtics on Monday, March 30. Johnson's points prop was 22.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 123-113 win over the Kings on March 28, Johnson totaled 26 points and 10 assists. Johnson leads his squad in points (22.9 per game), boards (10.2) and assists (8.1). At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 106.8 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jalen Johnson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News